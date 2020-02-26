Putin: Ukraine and Russia United Would Be a Global Rival to the West – 'They'll Do Anything to Tear Us Apart' (Video)

The Ukrainian leaders or those who got power pursued their self-interests. And what were they?

It was not even to earn more by robbing the Ukrainian people but to retain what has been plundered before.

This was the main objective.

So, where is the ‘dough’? Pardon my French. Where is the money? In foreign banks. What do they need to do for this? Show that they serve those who have this money. Hence, the only thing they sell is Russophobia.

Because some like dividing Ukraine and Russia, they believe it’s a very important mission. Because any integration of Russia and Ukraine, along with their capacities and competitive advantages, would lead to the emergence of a rival, a global rival for Europe and the world.

No one wants that. That’s why they’ll do anything to pull us apart.