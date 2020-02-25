Putin views life expectancy as main indicator of National Projects’ success

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Life expectancy is the main indicator of the success of Russia’s National Projects, President Vladimir Putin told TASS in an interview for the project entitled “20 Questions with Vladimir Putin.”

“It illustrates all other issues,” the head of state explained. Putin added that he considered reducing the mortality rate to be another important goal. He pointed out that the number of deaths from cardio-vascular diseases, tuberculosis, and road accidents was diminishing.

That said, the president stressed that he was constantly monitoring the implementation of all National Projects. He admitted that “skepticism has always been there, it is here and will always be here to stay.” “This is good… Skepticism always pushes forward those who must achieve concrete results,” the head of state emphasized.

National Projects

The key goals of the 12 National Projects and the Comprehensive Plan for Upgrading and Expanding Core Infrastructure were outlined in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s May Decree. They cover healthcare, demographics, education, environment protection, housing and urban environment, road construction, science, the digital economy, labor productivity and employment support, culture, international cooperation and exports, small and medium-sized businesses and support for business initiatives.

The total budget of the National Projects will reach 25.7 trillion rubles ($399 bln) by 2024. More than 13 trillion rubles ($202 bln) will come from federal funds, another 7.5 trillion rubles ($116 bln) from extra-budgetary funds and the remaining 4.9 trillion rubles ($76 bln) from regional budgets.

Episode 3 of the video interview is available at https://putin.tass.ru/en.

from https://tass.com/politics/1123427