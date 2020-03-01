Putin vows Russia will meet social commitments even if global economic situation worsens

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. Russia will be able to meet all social commitments even if the global economic situation deteriorates, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a meeting at Vnukovo airport’s government terminal on Sunday.

“Our accumulated reserves, including those of the National Wealth Fund, are enough to ensure stability and meet all budget and social commitments even in case of a possible deterioration of the situation in global economy,” Putin said.

Putin recalled that under Russia’s macroeconomic policy, this year the oil price of $42.4 per barrel was considered as a basic level. Speaking on the reserves, the Russian leader stressed that the country’s international reserves reached $563 bln while the National Wealth Fund was estimated at $124 bln (7.87 trln rubles).

“Nevertheless, we still have to take active steps, including jointly with foreign partners,” the president stated.

