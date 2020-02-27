Putin will not meet with Erdogan in Turkey amid ongoing tensions in Syria

This post was originally published on this site

almasdarnews.com

Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin currently has no plans to pay a visit to Istanbul on 5 March and hold talks with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Virtual Entrepreneur Association

“Putin’s plans do not currently include such a meeting”, Peskov told reporters. “The president has other working plans for 5 March,” the Kremlin spokesman added, when asked whether Putin planned to travel to Istanbul on 5 March at all.

Meanwhile, Peskov stressed that Russia and Turkey continued their expert-level communication on Idlib.

Earlier, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey had not yet received a satisfactory result in the talks with Russia on Idlib and was ready for the start of a military operation in the region. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called it the worst-case scenario.

Idlib remains the last stronghold of militants and terrorists in Syria. In September 2018, Russia and Turkey agreed to create a demilitarised buffer zone in the province, but militants continued to stage attacks on the Syrian government troops and civilians, which resulted in a new offensive of Damascus in the region.

Source: Sputnik

Advertisements

Share this article:

ALSO READ  Russia accuses US of hindering peace talks with Syrian gov’t and Kurds

from https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/putin-will-not-meet-with-erdogan-in-turkey-amid-ongoing-tensions-in-syria/

Thanks! You've already liked this
No comments