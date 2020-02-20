Putin’s interview for TASS caused by interest in summing up his 20 years at helm — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s interview for TASS news agency is inspired by the general interest in reflection on the results of Putin’s 20 years in power, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“It is apparent that many media materials appear, which in one way or another seek to analyze these 20 years, certain discussions take place,” Peskov said. “It is within the framework of these discussions that the President was asked questions. And he answered them.”

On February 20, TASS news agency launched the “20 Questions with Vladimir Putin” special project, based on the exclusive three-hour video interview with the head of state. This project aims to outline interim results of Putin’s 20 years in power: he first won presidential elections on March 26, 2000. Despite the name, there were far more than 20 questions, but they do encompass 20 topics.

The first episode was published Thursday. Other episodes will be released three to four times a week between February 20 and March 25. On March 26, the full version of the film will go on air. Each episode is accompanied by animated infographics: numbers, facts and quotes. The special project’s website supports both Russian and English.