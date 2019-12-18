Rambler confirms withdrawing illegal content suit against Twitch

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Rambler confirmed that it is withdrawing lawsuit against Twitch streaming service about the over illegal broadcasting of English Premier League games, Rambler press service said on Wednesday.

“The parties to the dispute have agreed to negotiate an out-of-court settlement over Rambler’s claims. The negotiations were conducted on behalf of the Rambler Group’s management, third-party lawyer, formerly leading the case for the Group, was suspended. Following the negotiations, Rambler Group and the video streaming service Twitch signed an agreement to resolve the dispute,” the company said.