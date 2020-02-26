Rare footage of tank battle between Syrian Army, Turkish-backed militants in Idlib

almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – A rare video was recently captured in northwestern Syria, as two armored vehicles from two opposing forces were filmed in a close confrontation near the town of Nayrab.

The video, which was released on Tuesday, showed a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) tank taking on an armored vehicle belonging to the Turkish-backed militants near the key town of Nayrab in the Idlib Governorate.

In the video, an armored personnel carrier (APC) belonging to the Turkish-backed National Liberation Forces (NLF) can be seen attacking a Syrian Arab Army T-72 tank from its rear.

While it is not clear what eventually happened to the vehicles, it appears, at least from the video, that the APC was able to force the tank to abandon the area.

This type of confrontation has been rather rare in the Syrian conflict, despite the constant use of armored vehicles by all parties in the war.

