Renowned Russian pianist Matsuev puts off tour of Italy amid coronavirus outbreak

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Denis Matsuev, piano virtuoso and honored artist of Russia, has postponed his concerts in Bologna and Rome scheduled for February 24 and February 27 over the coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

“Unfortunately, my concerts in Bologna and Rome have been put off until the near future over the notorious coronavirus outbreak. We and the concerts’ organizers are concerned over the situation and that’s why a decision was made that these concerts scheduled for February won’t take place,” Matsuev wrote on his Facebook page.

The renowned pianist assured his fans that these concerts would be held, pledging to announce the new date later. “I wish a speedy recovery to all those ill and wish that those healthy keep in good health, and scientists should invent the medicine as soon as possible. Listen to classic music as the most effective means of improving your immunity and mood,” he said.

The death toll from coronavirus in Italy has grown to five and a total of 219 infection cases have been reported, Angelo Borelli, the head of Italy’s civil protection service, said. The heads of several Italian regions, including those where the coronavirus outbreak was recorded (Lombardy and Veneto), have beefed up precaution measures. Schools have been closed for quarantine and all public events have been canceled, while cultural facilities and state offices have suspended operation.

On December 31, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan – a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 12 million people. The source of the outbreak is the COVID-19 coronavirus. Cases of COVID-19 have been detected in at least 31 countries, including Russia. The WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak in China a global health emergency. Currently, the total number of people infected with the novel coronavirus is nearing 80,000 with over 2,600 reported deaths, mostly in China. Meanwhile, over 235,000 patients have recovered to date.

from https://tass.com/culture/1123305