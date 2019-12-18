Reports: Russian Military to Form New Group to Replace SDF in Northern Syria

21CentyryWire |

Russian military police in Syria, helping local residents in newly liberated areas (Image: Global Research)

Following the recent October peace deal struck between Turkey, Syria and Russia this fall, Syria has seen a major influx of Russian military police deployed into key areas, as a part of a wider effort to stabilize the situation.

In late October, Russia sent an additional 300 more military police and more than 20 armored vehicles to Syria. The military police, relocated by Moscow from the southern Russian region of Chechnya, have assisted with the withdrawal of Kurdish forces and their weaponry. These operations have resulted in improved communications with Kurdish groups and locals in the region.

Moscow and Damascus are now hoping to capitalize on their gains of late, by using Russian Special Forces to retrain and supervise disparate Kurdish militant groups like the “Syrian Democratic Forces” (SDF) previously supplied and managed under a US command structure.

Analysts believe that Moscow stands a better chance for a more productive long-term arrangement with Kurdish forces than they had with the illegal US occupation forces since 2016, mainly due to the fact that Russian forces have a good working relationship with Damascus and won’t be subject to whims of US politics and an increasingly ‘schizophrenic‘ foreign policy which seems to be getting more unpredictable with ever passing month.

Al Masdar News reports…

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 P.M.) – Russian Armed Forces are allegedly forming a new military force in northern Syria that is meant to replace the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) along the Turkish border.

According to the Rojava News Network, the Russian military has begun recruiting new recruits in the cities of Amude and Dirbasiyeh, along with the town of Tal Tamr in northwestern Al-Hasakah.

“Russian forces has begun forming new military groups in the towns of Amûdê, Dirbêsiyê and Tall tamr cities, with the aim to replace the YPG and Protect the border with Turkey. The volunteers will receive an salaries pay of 150k SP.”

“The new military groups will be under supervision of Russia, with full dependence on the Russian forces. Russian forces have already started with training in their base at Qamişlo Airport. The number of volunteers are unknown,” they said on Twitter.

The volunteers will reportedly receive monthly salaries of 150k Syrian Pounds, which is approximately $200 USD.

