Retreating Turkish Forces Claim 3,322 Syrian Soldiers Were ‘Neutralized’

On March 5, the Turkish Defense Ministry released another victorious statement about the progress of its Operation Spring Shield in Syria’s Idlib as Turkish-led forces continued their retreat in the region.

According to the Turkish military, during the past 24 hours, Turkish-led forces destroyed 4 battle tanks, 4 artillery pieces and rocket launchers, 3 anti-tank weapons, 10 military vehicles, 2 pickups armed with weapons, and “neutralized” 184 Syrian soldiers.

Therefore, the Turkish Defense Ministry claims that since the start of Operation Peace Spring, its forces had destroyed 3 warplanes, 8 helicopters, 3 UAVs, 155 battle tanks, 103 artillery pieces and rocket launchers, 8 air defense systems, 15 anti-tank weapons, 4 mortars, 121 military vehicles, 36 pickups armed with weapons, 10 weapon depots, and neutralized 3,322 Syrian soldiers.

The only question: Why did mighty Turkish-led forces fail to achieve the publicly-declared goal of pushing the Syrian Army back from southern and eastern Idlib?

