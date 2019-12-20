Reuters: U.S. Congress pressures Trump to renew Russia arms control pact
December 20, 2019
U.S. lawmakers of both parties are pressuring the White House to extend the last remaining restraints on U.S. and Russian nuclear weapons deployments by demanding intelligence assessments on the costs of allowing the New START treaty to lapse.
