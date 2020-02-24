Richard Cook: Bernie Sanders IS the Christian Candidate

VeteransToday

By Richard C. Cook for VT

It is time we stopped believing in words. We are delusional if we think labels such as “moderate,” “liberal,” “conservative,” “centrist,” or even “socialist,” or “capitalist” mean anything.

In the global society the same goes for religious labels, including “Christian,” “Muslim,” “Jewish,” “Hindu,” or “Buddhist,” or even “atheist,” or “agnostic.” Within so-called Christianity, there are hundreds of denominational labels going by different fairly meaningless designations.

Even national labels are merely a matter of law and convention. An “American” is someone who has a U.S. passport. The same with German, Russian, Chinese, etc. All modern countries count as citizens speakers of countless languages with increasingly mixed racial heritage.

What really matters in life is a person’s inner quality as manifested in their treatment of others. It was Jesus Christ who taught us to love others regardless of any outward appearances. “Love your neighbor as yourself.” In one form or another, all of the world’s religions teach the same. And in the global village, among the Family of Man, everyone is our neighbor.

Therefore anyone who authentically teaches, advocates, or practices love of neighbor is in fact a follower of Jesus Christ; i.e., a “Christian.”

Among the people running for the presidency of the U.S. this year, the one who is most authentically a Christian by this definition is without a doubt Bernie Sanders. He is the one whose life work and present-day program is most thoroughly devoted to helping the people who need help the most, including millions who are left out of the dog-eat-dog capitalist economy that enriches a handful of billionaires and condemns everyone else to struggle, poverty, or even death.

The billionaires and their minions and apologists are pulling out all the stops to defeat Sanders and his army of supporters. This includes most of his Democratic Party rivals who have nothing to say, no new proposals, and programs of empty platitudes and promises.

What Sanders is doing above all is drawing a line between a society where human beings with values based on honest work and mutual compassion are the primary forces, and a Satanic soul-devouring matrix overseen and policed by a Money Power that has gradually gained control of every square inch of the planet since it first emerged from the elevation of usury as society’s god 500 years ago. We can now see that the statement by St. Paul that “the love of money is the root of all evil” is absolutely true.

The complete takeover of the U.S. economy by the Money Power was accomplished by the “Reagan Revolution” of the 1980s. The Democratic Party was allowed to enjoy some of the political largesse when the Clinton machine was allotted the presidency in the 1990s with the task of stuffing a sock in the mouth of any leftover New Deal dissidents. Centrist Democrats continue in this role today, including Biden, Buttigieg (actually a Deep State cutout), and now the great oligarch, Bloomberg. One of these is supposed to displace crime chief Trump—great!

Bernie Sanders writes movingly in his book “Our Revolution” that the most formative influence in his early years was the life and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The most stirring example of a modern leader of truth and compassion for ordinary people he cites as Pope Francis. Please note that these two men were/are both ordained Christian ministers. They were/are quite unlike the leaders of the “evangelicals” who bend the knee to the Money Power. These are in fact anti-Christ.

These and other demonic liars whose shrieks fill the airwaves call Sanders a “communist.” This is only one of their myriad of falsehoods. Sanders is not advocating a state takeover of all economic life, which is what communism consists of. Nor is he advocating a leveling of wealth or incomes. He is simply advocating that the obscene paradigm of infinite wealth side-by-side with utter and growing destitution be corrected. This, of course, requires a political revolution, since the takeover of democracy by the super-rich is almost irreversible. Anyone with eyes to see knows this will mean the end of the U.S.

Another measure along the same lines as Sanders’ other reforms is the Universal Basic Income, an idea that has been around for a very long time but has received a tremendous impetus from the publicity given to it by Andrew Yang. Yang has dropped out of the Democratic primary, and we can hope he will soon throw his support to Sanders. Sanders has endorsed the UBI, even though he says we must first deal with the immediate emergency before us where the basic culture of fairness and equitable treatment of all members of society has been shredded.

Richard C. Cook is a retired federal government analyst. His most important books are “Challenger Revealed: An Insider’s Account of How the Reagan Administration Caused the Greatest Tragedy of the Space Age,” and “We Hold These Truths” The Hope of Monetary Reform.”

VT Editors is a General Posting account managed by Jim W. Dean and Gordon Duff . All content herein is owned and copyrighted by Jim W. Dean and Gordon Duff

DISCLOSURES: All content herein is owned by author exclusively. Expressed opinions are NOT necessarily the views of VT, authors, affiliates, advertisers, sponsors, partners or technicians. Some content may be satirical in nature. All images within are full responsibility of author and NOT VT. All content herein is owned by author exclusively. Expressed opinions are NOT necessarily the views of VT, authors, affiliates, advertisers, sponsors, partners or technicians. Some content may be satirical in nature. All images within are full responsibility of author and NOT VT. About VT – Read Full Policy Notice – Comment Policy

from https://www.veteranstoday.com/2020/02/24/richard-cook-bernie-sanders-is-the-christian-candidate/