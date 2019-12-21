Richard Jewell, Carter Page And The Illusion Of The FBI’s Power And Competence, by James Bovard

The FBI, like the rest of the government, is populated with a lot of ass-kissing, CYA bureaucrats. From James Bovard at dailycaller.com:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s reputation has been ravaged this month by the inspector general report that proved that the FBI deceived the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to secretly spy on a Trump campaign official.

Even fired FBI chief James Comey was forced to admit that “I was wrong” in a Fox News interview Sunday regarding the FBI’s abuse of Carter Page. The Russiagate controversy could not have occurred unless much of the American media docilely recited the false charges that FBI officials fed them. A stunning new movie on Richard Jewell is a reminder that this is not the first time that collusion between the feds and the media destroyed the reputation of innocent Americans.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is outraged that Clint Eastwood’s new movie portrays its star reporter Kathy Scruggs as sleeping with her FBI source, but there is no question that Scruggs screwed the hell out of Jewell. The movie vividly portrays how the FBI shoveled false information to journalists who rushed to condemn the 33-year-old security guard who saved many lives by discovering a pipe bomb that had been placed in a crowded venue during the 1996 Olympic games in Atlanta. When he died in 2007 at age 44, his New York Times obituary was headlined: “Richard Jewell, Hero of Atlanta Attack, Dies.” But his heroism revived only after the FBI and the media sought to destroy him. (RELATED: REVIEW: ‘Richard Jewell’ Is The Best Movie Of 2019)

from https://straightlinelogic.com/2019/12/20/richard-jewell-carter-page-and-the-illusion-of-the-fbis-power-and-competence-by-james-bovard/