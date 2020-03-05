‘Rigged’ flight from St. Petersburg to Simferopol lands safely in destination airport

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. The passenger flight from Saint Petersburg to Simferopol, which has previously been reported to be “rigged” with explosives, has landed safely in destination airport, a source in aviation services said.

“The plane has successfully landed, the plane and the passengers would be searched,” the source said.

According to Simferopol airport online timetable, flight FV-6891 landed on 11:55 Moscow time.

Airport press service also reported that “the plane that flew from Saint Petersburg to Simferopol has landed in normal mode at the destination airport.

“Additional security procedures would take place in regard to the plane and its passengers,” the press service said.

A total of three anonymous messages saying planes in air are rigged with explosives have been received Thursday. In all three cases, the crew made a decision not to deviate from flight route and proceeded to destination airports. Searches are underway.

“According to preliminary reports, all threats are fake,” the source said, adding that the security services search for the anonymous perpetrator. Two of three messages have been received by Sheremetyevo airport call center.

A security service source disclosed that anonymous perpetrators continue sending messages, demanding bitcoins and threatening to “bomb” courts, shops, airports, planes and airlines.

Earlier on Tuesday, two planes conducted emergency landing over fake bomb threats.

