‘Right-wing extremism’ allegations forces CDU politician out of party

The CDU district parliament member from Saxony-Anhalt, Robert Möritz, who came under criticism for “right-wing extremism” allegations, has left the party.

Magdeburg

Möritz triggered a crisis in the ruling “Kenya” coalition when it became known that he had previously been active in the right-wing scene. The Kenya coalition [German: Kenia-Koalition] is a term in German politics describing a coalition among the parties of the Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), Social Democratic Party (SPD) and the Green Party.

In his declaration of resignation dated December 20, Möritz announced “immediate resignation of all party functions and immediate resignation from the CDU,” reported German daily Die Welt.

As justification, the district board member of Anhalt-Bitterfeld stated that he felt deeply connected with the Christian Democratic values ​​and represented them. “In order to avert further damage from the party and to pacify political discussions, I would like to send a personal signal here. Sometimes you need to reflect on the real priorities in life.”

A left-wing radical platform had published photos a few weeks ago showing Möritz at a demonstration by right-wingers in 2011. He is also said to have a tattoo of a “black sun” on his arm – a symbol allegedly popular with the right-wing scene. Alluding to this, the Greens had asked in a message: “How many swastikas have space in the CDU?”

Möritz, 29 years old, is a physiotherapist. At first he denied the allegations, but he admitted a week ago that he had been part of the demonstration in 2011.

His party initially backed local politicians when the Greens in particular called for his resignation from the Kenya coalition governing in Saxony-Anhalt. Previously, CDU State Secretary General Sven Schulze had asked the Greens to apologize to the party for the allegations.

Most recently, however, the CDU state executive had given him an ultimatum that he fully disclose his previous “activities and networking in the right-wing extremist scene” by December 27. He also had to have the tattoo removed. On December 28, the state board would have reassessed the case.

But the Friday edition of the newspaper Bild published further details about Möritz’s past. Accordingly, he is said to have participated in military sports exercises in his former home of Thuringia.

In a photo from 2014, he could be seen with members of a radical right-wing band, the founder of which has been mentioned several times in domestic intelligence report of Saxony-Anhalt. Möritz has been a CDU member since 2018.

Union fraction leader Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU) was happy on Friday morning that “now everything has been resolved”. He emphasized that his party clearly distinguishes itself from the extreme right and left, and that he does not want to be linked to them.

Until a few days ago Möritz was also a member of the Uniter association, which Der Spiegel described as being “Neo-Nazis” who are “suspected of being right-wing extremist”.

But the organisation says: “We do not exclude anyone because of their race, religion or political orientation. Discrimination and radical views have no place in Uniter. For us, social cohesion and team spirit come first.”

Uniter, a non-profit association, is a merger of active and former members of special units from the federal level, state level, and police. It offers a network for people, even outside of these specializations and members can be found in science, private security, all sectors of the economy, politics and sports.

CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer commented on the case too: “We are resolute and uncompromising against all forms of right-wing extremism . Everyone has a personal responsibility for this.”