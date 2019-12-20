Roaming Charges: You Go Back, Jack, Do It Again

+ Just as compulsory school prayer acts as a vaccine against becoming religious as an adult, forcing your child to watch the Congress debate impeachment (or anything else) will serve as an inoculation to suppress any future impulse to enter politics.

+ I committed to watching the whole 10 hour ordeal, providing some color commentary for a couple of radio interviews. But after two hours sanity demanded that I turn the sound off. Whatever death metal they’re inflicting on the poor souls in Gitmo these days is nothing compared to the sonic torture of hearing the voices of Debbie Wasserman-Schultz and Steve King.

+ The hearings weren’t so much a lesson in civics as a foreshadowing of the kind of blabbering cretins Betsy DeVos wants to turn the children of the Republic into. They both may be racists, but when it comes to oratorical chops Steve King is no John C. Calhoun. Basically, Congress is where you end up if can’t make it selling reverse mortgages to stroke victims or poisoning dandelions for ChemLawn.

+ This image of the Republicans in the House awaiting the final roll call vote on impeachment pretty much says it all. Modern day Klan Klaverns have a more diverse membership.

+ The incompetence of both Trump’s pursuers and his defenders make him appear mightier and more substantial than he really is. Trump is not a master politician by any means. In fact, he’s almost as bad at politics as he was at business, where everything he touched went bust. What he has going for him is shamelessness. He’s beyond humiliation. That’s one reason the Russian kompromat (whether piss tapes or money laundering) theory holds no water. He’s constitutionally immune to embarrassment. Similarly, you can’t suck up to enough to ever really please him, which leads to the mortifying spectacle of one Republican after another prostrating themselves before their orange Godhead without receiving so much in return as a pat on the head.

+ A case in point is Rep. Loudermilk (R-GA): “During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than Democrats have afforded to this President.” Pass the crown of thorns!

+ I’m not sure how far the right-wingers want to extend the Christ analogy. In Christian theology, Christ died to expatiate the sins of others. But Trump is much more likely to sacrifice his acolyte to pay for his own transgressions.

+ Still, I’m beginning to admire his hubris. Like the guy in the Steely Dan song, once Trump beats the hangman once, he’s right back running the same con again. But a scam that he once deployed covertly, he later does in plain sight. So it is with Ukrainegate. Here’s the transcript. See how perfect it was? There goes Rudy, back to Kiev, says he’s got some good dirt. Catch me, if you can. He knows they might catch him, but they can’t hold him. Not in the land of milk, guns and honey, any way.

[embedded content]

+ Rep Kevin Brady of Texas: “Those who vote to impeach President Trump will become the Joe McCarthys of their time.” That’s going to put Roy Cohn’s ghost in a tough spot, isn’t it? Who’s he going to support, his protegé Trump or the people who voted to impeach him?

+ The impeachment debate has illustrated just how much America has changed. Back in the 1950s, Jesus and Joe McCarthy were on the same team, fighting the Godless Communists who had infiltrated the government and were poisoning our precious bodily fluids with flouride. Now the McCarthyites are acting like Communists who want to kick Jesus’ representative on Earth out of the White House and spoil the true measure of Christmas: retail sales.

+ Pelosi helped corroborate GOP charges that the Democrats had become the new McCarthyites when she opened her indictment of Trump by reciting the noxious 1954 “under God” version of the Pledge of Allegiance, an artifact the McCarthy Era which would have appalled the Deist founders of the Republic and even their Puritan ancestors, many of whom were Calvinists, Quakers and Anabaptists who rightly opposed all oaths and pledges.

+ GOP Rep. Chris Stewart: “If this impeachment is successful, the next president, I promise you, is going to be impeached, and the next president after that. If you set this bar as being impeachable, every president in our future will be impeached.” This is, of course, the best possible outcome. In fact, I’m quite looking forward to impeachment proceedings against the next sequence of presidents. The earlier and more paralyzing the better. Fierce, internecine battles between the Congress and the executive may be the only way to finally deflate the imperial powers of the post-Bush presidencies.

+ Credit where credit is due…in 2008 Trump said that George W. Bush should be impeached.

+ So Trump was just impeached. It is his peculiar genius to make even that astounding experience unsatisfying.

+ Rep. Steny Hoyer, the time-traveling congressman from Maryland: “John Locke millennia ago said this: ‘wherever law ends, tyranny begins.’” Good grief…

+ Tulsi Gabbard, as if answering the ultimate phenomenological question, courageously voted “present.” Twice.

+ Can there really be a “solemnity of the moment” in any matter involving Trump?

+ Did we watch “history unfold” this week or did it, exhausted, simply fold?

+ Not one Republican risked voting to impeach Trump. That’s quite a No Confidence vote in Mike Pence.

+ In 1973, Joe Biden’s pal, the Republican grandee Bob Dole, introduced a bill in the Senate seeking to ban television coverage of the Watergate hearings. I couldn’t imagine today’s Republicans, like Jim Jordan or Lindsey Graham, doing the same. They’re having too much fun watching their own clips on FoxNews.

+ Why they love him, despite everything else…corporations only paid a tax rate of 11.3 percent last year. If they paid anything at all..

+ Do you ever get the sense that when you try to “put things in their proper perspective,” the Vanishing Point gets closer every day?

+ Over the last decade, there were 179 defendants arrested in DEA reverse-sting cases in the Southern District of New York. None of them were white and all but two were black and Latino.

+ Trump in Michigan on his alleged black groupies: “I have a group of African American guys, and gals by the way, that follow me around, and they think I pay them but I don’t. They love me and I love them.”

+ Trump, checks his numbers with white women, then decides to mock Debbie Dingell: “Debbie Dingell, that’s a real beauty,” Trump says. “I gave them the A treatment,” he says, of the family after Rep. John Dingell died. Says Dingell told him her husband would be looking down happy. “Maybe he’s looking up,” Trump says.

+ Good to see that both Trump and Grisham know their Dante and how to “counterpunch.” At CounterPunch we’ve been consigning people to Hell for 26 years, starting with Henry Kissinger, who is yet to arrive, although his accommodations are being prepared. Alex and I had been working on project called A Book of Monsters for about 10 years before he died. It was a kind of Dante’s Inferno for the Power Elite and still may see the light of day. Dingell didn’t make our top 100, but he certainly belongs down there somewhere, if only for his persistent gutting of the Clean Air Act, probably among the gluttonous lost souls in the 4th Circle.

+ Christianity Today apparently didn’t receive the Good News that Trump is God’s representative on Earth…They want him impeached. (Ecclesiastical Note: Among the founders of Christianity Today was none other than Billy Graham, father of Trump’s favorite evangelist Franklin Graham.)

+ These days Jerry Ford is remembered mainly for a pretty bad running gag by Chevy Chase on Saturday Night Live and for his famous quip after taking office and pardoning Nixon: “Our long national nightmare is over.” (It wasn’t.) Alexander Cockburn, of course, considered Ford to be our greatest president, with the lowest body count since William Henry Harrison, who died after only 31 days in office…

+ Oh, god, do we have to watch another debate tonight?

+ The stage is almost as white tonight as the House Republican caucus.

+ In winnowing the field, the Democrats have made it weaker. Which is a very Democrat thing to do…

+ If you had Putin coming up in the first minute of the debate in the office pool, you won and can now turn your TV off…

+ Klobocop is the white Kamala Harris.

+ Did these candidates sign a non-aggression pact before the debate? What fun is that?

+ Warren: “Economists are just wrong!” TKO, Paul Krugman…

+ We were told that Mayor PeteBot had undergone a system upgrade, but he sounds pretty much the same to me.

+ The damage that Joe Biden and Tom Steyer can to the English language in 2 hours is a greater threat to our way of life than any Russian bot on a search and destroy mission.

+ Biden has had so much Botox his eyes are frozen in a permanent squint.

+ Bernie: “Paris Agreement? Ain’t enough.”

+ Bernie has given a tortured and disappointing answer on Israel. But he did call Netanyahu a “racist,” which will be used in a 1000 attacks, probably from the Biden campaign.

+ MayorPeteBot reminds me of Jeb! but with more energy!

+ Most of the Democrats in the audience will be confused by the question to Warren about closing Guantanamo having labored under the assumption that Obama closed it 8 years ago, as promised…

+ Biden wants 60% of US naval power moved to the Pacific to threaten China: “We are a Pacific power, and we’re not going to back away.” It’s the return of the disastrous Asian Pivot policy of Obama time.

+ Does McKinsey & Co. have the contract for monitoring the “purity tests”?

+ I’m depressed I didn’t get an invite to Mayor PeteBot’s wine cave full of crystal fundraiser…

+ Biden: “Billionaires oppose everything I do!” Except….[fill in the forty or fifty blanks]

Biden: 44 billionaire donors

Mayor Petebot: 39 billionaire donors

+ Give Bernie a little credit for finally admitting, grudgingly, that his vote to go to war against Afghanistan was wrong. He was, however, less forthcoming about why he continued to support the war until at least 2015.

+ Biden used Obama as a human shield until it was time to throw him under the Afghanistan bus.

+ If you trust Biden’s answer on Afghanistan, then on the most important decision of the early years of the administration (the Afghan surge) his “sage counsel” had absolutely no influence on Obama’s actions.

+ There’s nothing quite like a debate where moderates are tearing into other moderates over who is the more moderate.

+ Remi Kanazi concisely summed up Biden’s closing statement: “I love peanut butter. My grandkid watches Peppa Pig. I’m best friends with Obama. I’ve been in a helicopter. Vote for me. Cut out the malarkey.”

+ Klobocop, who spent the entire night touting her judgment and experience, voted to confirm the federal judge who just cast the deciding vote gutting ObamaCare. And he wasn’t the only rightwing judge she’s backed…

+ I think Marianne Williamson won this debate by virtue of not being invited.

+ Truthdig, one of the few progressive sites willing to call out the Russiagate hysteria, challenge the Democratic Party hierarchy and donor class and lift up the voices of the Palestinians in the face of Israeli war crimes, is imploding.