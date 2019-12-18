Robert Steele: CIA Certificates

ROBERT STEELE: For all you Q Anon types, I surrender. Here is the ONLY documentation I have from my CIA career, I did not keep the Office of Personnel letter certifying my GS-14 positions to DoD, nor did I keep the emails from the Publications Review Board (PRB) for which I have the highest praise. I could have forged these certificates. The larger proof is in my body of work including two books with Forewords from Senators and two books with Foreword from Congressman Rob Simmons (R-CT-02) who I now believe was pushed out of office by two district newspapers ordered to turn against him because he was becoming the Congressional czar for Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) and CIA hates OSINT with a passion. Wish you all well. We need intelligence reform but that will not happen without #UNRIG electoral reform. Learn more at the links below, and if any group wants me to speak the deal is business class on United and $2500 to $5000, I like to do multiple events (e.g. activist, academic, chamber of commerce, editorial board, and local politicians) — I am also always ready to do a SPY IMPROV: Ask Me Anything late into the night. The money counts as a tax deductible donation to Earth Intelligence Network, I buy my own tickets and pay all expenses from the donations.

