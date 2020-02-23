Robert Steele: DRAFT Paper Seek Comments to Improve

I am finishing up Appendix B on this paper, below is the Executive Summary with Table of Contents, seeking comments to improve TODAY if possible, by 26 February at latest — but I live in the real-time world so today would be ideal, rewards to those who improve my work. Downloadable DOC (34 Pages) at bottom of this post.

NATO 2040:

Intelligence (Decision-Support) as Root for Transformation

Robert David Steele

Executive Summary (Full Text & Downloadable DOC Below the Fold)



This white paper outlines how Intelligence (Decision-Support) can help the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) transform itself from a reactive conventional military instrument of the Member States; and instead become a central unifying strategic force for waging peace, achieving prosperity, and ending war in all its forms. NATO can be greater than the sum of its parts.

Transformation can be job and revenue neutral within each Member State – hence politically doable.

NATO must first come to grips with its lack of organic intelligence capabilities, particularly access to Open Source Information (OSIF) and its inability to produce Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) sufficiently compelling to impact on strategic, operational, tactical, and technical (acquisition) planning, programming, budgeting, and execution (PPBE) among each of its Member States.

$2 billion a year is on the table with the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence (USDI) for an Open Source Agency OSA) that both creates the modern OSINT discipline, and provides a context for radical improvement in classified collection, processing, and all-source analysis. It is within NATO’s power to propose to USDI an executive agency role for the Atlantic Transformation Command (ACT) of NATO, that would immediately yield $25M per year Initial Operating Capability (IOC) under Joint Forces Command / 2nd Fleet with a facility in Dam Neck, Virginia, toward $200M per year Final Operating Capability (FOC) in Dam Neck, with access to another $800M per year in OSINT and Human Intelligence (HUMINT) capabilities – including private sector investigative and analytic capabilities – world-wide.

Two appendices are provided to illuminate the value of this long-recommended but also long-contested approach to “intelligence done right” – Application A on Four Forces, and Application B on Waging Peace. Presidential and USDI briefing materials on an OSA are available separately.

Table of Contents

Intelligence (Decision-Support) – Intelligence Done Right 2

Appendix A: 4 Threat Classes, 4 Type Commands, 4X the Impact 17

Appendix B: Waging Peace – Faster, Better, Cheaper?. 24

Glossary. 30

Endnotes. 31

DOC (34 Pages): NATO FOE 2040 Steele INTEL 2.1

COMMENTS: email to robert.david.steele.vivas AT gmail DOT com

Ideally today, but book closes at end of month. I have other things to do so today is ideal. Blessings to all of you.

