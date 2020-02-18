Rosneft says US sanctions against its subsidiary constitute act of legal arbitrariness

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. The United States’ sanctions against Rosneft Trading, a subsidiary of Russian oil major Rosneft, are illegal, ungrounded and constitute an act of legal arbitrariness, Rosneft said in press statement on Tuesday.

“The sanctions against Rosneft’s subsidiary RTSA and its chief executive that have been announced by the US Department of the Treasury are illegal and ungrounded. They can be interpreted as an act of legal arbitrariness,” Rosneft said.

“Notably, the US Department of the Treasury has given no evidence to the company’s illegal activities and violations of the United States’ unilateral restrictions,” it stressed.

The US administration on Tuesday announced new sanctions against Rosneft Trading S. A. and its and president, Didier Casimiro, for selling Venezuelan oil. Those on the sanctions list have their assets in the US frozen, while American citizens and companies cannot engage in any business activities with them. Washington granted 90 days to complete all deals with Rosneft Trading.

from https://tass.com/world/1121661