The RPK-16 is a further development of the Soviet light machine gun RPK-74. The updated design boasts an interchangeable barrel for close quarter and long-range combat. The 4-kilogram, 5.45-calibre weapon has a rate of fire of 700 rounds per minute. In February 2019, Kalashnikov started limited deliveries of the RPK-16 to the Russian Armed Forces. The weapon is currently in experimental service with the Russian military.

from https://southfront.org/rpk-16-light-machine-gun-infographics/