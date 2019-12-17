Rudy Giuliana “Billions not Millions Laundered for and by Democrats” (Understand the reason for Impeachment)

InvestmentWatchBlog

THEY GOT CAUGHT!

Rudy Giuliani

Verified account

@RudyGiuliani

Dec 15

Dem’s impeachment for innocent conduct is intended to obstruct the below investigations of Obama-era corruption:

– Billions of laundered $

– Billions, mostly US $, widely misused

– Extortion

– Bribery

– DNC collusion w/ Ukraine to destroy candidate Trump

Much more to come.

Rudy Giuliani

@RudyGiuliani

Dec 15

Witness Yuri Lutsenko, inheritor of Shokin’s office:

Records proving Amb Yovanovitch perjured herself at least twice.

Doc’s showing she was denying visas to witnesses who could prove Biden & Dem corruption.

Clear doc proof of money laundering by Burisma & Biden’s.

Donald J. Trump Retweeted

Rudy Giuliani

@RudyGiuliani

Dec 15

Evidence revealed that corruption in 2016 was so extensive it was POTUS’s DUTY to ask for US-Ukraine investigation.

Impeachment is part of Dem cover-up.

Extortion, bribery & money laundering goes beyond Biden’s.

Also, DNC collusion w/ Ukraine to destroy candidate Trump.

Video at Link of Investigator that traveled to the Ukraine

5.3 billion in US Aid waisted

[embedded content]

AC

