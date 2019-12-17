Rudy Giuliana “Billions not Millions Laundered for and by Democrats” (Understand the reason for Impeachment)
InvestmentWatchBlog
THEY GOT CAUGHT!
Rudy Giuliani
‏
Verified account
@RudyGiuliani
Dec 15
More
Dem’s impeachment for innocent conduct is intended to obstruct the below investigations of Obama-era corruption:
– Billions of laundered $
– Billions, mostly US $, widely misused
– Extortion
– Bribery
– DNC collusion w/ Ukraine to destroy candidate Trump
Much more to come.
Rudy Giuliani
‏
Verified account
@RudyGiuliani
Dec 15
More
Witness Yuri Lutsenko, inheritor of Shokin’s office:
Records proving Amb Yovanovitch perjured herself at least twice.
Doc’s showing she was denying visas to witnesses who could prove Biden & Dem corruption.
Clear doc proof of money laundering by Burisma & Biden’s.
Donald J. Trump Retweeted
Rudy Giuliani
‏
Verified account
@RudyGiuliani
Dec 15
More
Evidence revealed that corruption in 2016 was so extensive it was POTUS’s DUTY to ask for US-Ukraine investigation.
Impeachment is part of Dem cover-up.
Extortion, bribery & money laundering goes beyond Biden’s.
Also, DNC collusion w/ Ukraine to destroy candidate Trump.
Video at Link of Investigator that traveled to the Ukraine
Evidence revealed that corruption in 2016 was so extensive it was POTUS’s DUTY to ask for US-Ukraine investigation.
Impeachment is part of Dem cover-up.
Extortion, bribery & money laundering goes beyond Biden’s.
Also, DNC collusion w/ Ukraine to destroy candidate Trump. pic.twitter.com/cfNFgPQ29J
— Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2019
5.3 billion in US Aid waisted
AC
from https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/rudy-giuliana-billions-not-millions-laundered-for-and-by-democrats-understand-the-reason-for-impeachment/