Rudy Giuliani Declares War on Obama, Says He’s Ready to Release Some Bombshells

As we have been reporting all day, Rudy Giuliani has been releasing bombshell after bombshell on Twitter about some of the corruption he has uncovered during his investigations into Ukraine, Biden, Burisma and a hell of a lot more.

What we have seen so far is mind boggling to say the least.

So we decided to publish a summary of sorts from The National Sentinel which provides even more details than we published earlier.

Giuliani Adds More Context To Recent Bombshells On Obama-Era Corruption In Ukraine, Pledging ‘More To Come’ (Complete Summary)

(TNS) Last week, One America News‘ Chanel Rion, who was traveling throughout Eastern Europe with presidential attorney Rudy Giuliani, was privy to some bombshell findings regarding members of the Obama administration and Ukraine, among other countries.

As we reported December 9th:

On Saturday before departing for Florida for campaign events, President Donald Trump told the media that his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani — in Ukraine for more investigative work regarding 2016 election corruption — had “found plenty” of “good information” during his trip there and to other European countries.

The president then said he believes Giuliani wants to present a report to the Attorney General William Barr and to Congress. …

No wonder Democrats are moving so quickly with impeachment.

Giuliani found:

— Ukrainian officials offered up six criminal cases involving Joe and Hunter Biden, including “money laundering;”

— One Ukrainian official produced official communiques and documents he says proves that Obama’s U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine and ‘impeachment witness’ Maria Yovanovich perjured herself during her hearing;

— Another, Victor Shokin, the former Ukrainian prosecutor general, described how then-President Petro Poroshenko came into his office and told him he’d better stop investigating Hunter Biden or the country would lose a billion dollars in aid, as Joe Biden threatened (Shokin was fired);

— There are dozens of inquiries open into possible misallocation of U.S. funds in Ukraine, with the U.S. Embassy’s involvement.

Giuliani — a former federal prosecutor who knows how to investigate and follow leads — traveled to Kiev, Ukraine; Budapest, Hungary; and Vienna, Austria. Here is Rion’s report:

Budapest-Kiev-Vienna. Tracking down Ukrainian witnesses we collected hrs of testimony, documents, and stunning revelations. Seems Dem impeachment set loose a chaos from which they are unlikely to recover. If our FBI decides to act, that is…@OANN – https://t.co/toyTU1RPtw pic.twitter.com/YdQDU4FZbT — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) December 8, 2019

On Sunday, Giuliani added more context to what he has discovered tuis far in a series of sometimes-cryptic tweets, including new reports from Rion:

Evidence revealed that corruption in 2016 was so extensive it was POTUS’s DUTY to ask for US-Ukraine investigation. Impeachment is part of Dem cover-up. Extortion, bribery & money laundering goes beyond Biden’s. Also, DNC collusion w/ Ukraine to destroy candidate Trump. pic.twitter.com/cfNFgPQ29J — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2019

In the second report, Rion mentions that Giuliani found more evidence implicating Democratic National Committee insider Alexandra Chalupa, who had already been outed to some degree by investigative reporter John Solomon in May:

In its most detailed account yet, Ukraine’s embassy in Washington says a Democratic National Committee insider during the 2016 election solicited dirt on Donald Trump’s campaign chairman and even tried to enlist the country’s president to help.

In written answers to questions, Ambassador Valeriy Chaly’s office says DNC contractor Alexandra Chalupa sought information from the Ukrainian government on Paul Manafort’s dealings inside the country, in hopes of forcing the issue before Congress.

Chalupa later tried to arrange for Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to comment on Manafort’s Russian ties on a U.S. visit during the 2016 campaign, the ambassador said.

Chaly says that, at the time of the contacts in 2016, the embassy knew Chalupa primarily as a Ukrainian-American activist, and learned only later of her ties to the DNC. He says the embassy considered her requests an inappropriate solicitation of interference in the U.S. election.

“The Embassy got to know Ms. Chalupa because of her engagement with Ukrainian and other diasporas in Washington D.C., and not in her DNC capacity. We’ve learned about her DNC involvement later,” Chaly said in a statement issued by the embassy.

“We were surprised to see Alexandra’s interest in Mr. Paul Manafort’s case. It was her own cause. The Embassy representatives unambiguously refused to get involved in any way, as we were convinced that this is a strictly U.S. domestic matter.

“All ideas floated by Alexandra were related to approaching a Member of Congress with a purpose to initiate hearings on Paul Manafort or letting an investigative journalist ask President Poroshenko a question about Mr. Manafort during his public talk in Washington, D.C.,” the ambassador further explained, Solomon noted.

Why Manafort? Two reasons.

Manafort had joined the 2016 Trump campaign as its manager. Also, Manafort was known to have had dealings in Ukraine.

The Obama regime’s Justice Department investigated Manafort’s alleged “misuse of Ukrainian government funds,” but that probe resulted in no charges against Manafort.

Why? Because charging Manafort then would have also implicated Obama’s former White House Counsel Greg Craig and a State Department envoy, Cliff Sloan.

Back to the FBI’s interview with Paul Manafort in 2014 re: the “misuse of Ukrainian gov’t funds”… Why did that 2014 investigation go nowhere? Because it implicated Obama’s former White House Counsel Greg Craig. pic.twitter.com/S4IYPoiwQd — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) August 2, 2018

Exactly who was involved with Skadden and Ukraine? Obama’s former White House Counsel Greg Craig and Obama’s former State Department envoy Cliff Sloan. In fact, Craig had enlisted Manafort’s “help” in getting access to the Ukrainian gov’t pic.twitter.com/W0jSTxaAzV — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) August 2, 2018

Now we know why Manafort was such easy prey for Robert Mueller’s team of Democrat-donor prosecutors.

As for Ukraine and the Bidens and the Obama administration, Giuliani appears to have all the goods. Specifically, Giuliani appears to have uncovered a massive and “classic” money-laundering scheme to funnel $3 million to Hunter Biden via ‘board member fees’ as he sat on the board of the corrupt energy company Burisma:

Witness Viktor Shokin: Holds doc’s proving money laundering by Burisma & Biden’s. Fired due to VP Biden’s threat not to release $1B in vital US aid. Shokin’s med records show he was poisoned, died twice, and was revived. Lots of heads will roll in Ukraine if this opens up. pic.twitter.com/1W1OgkumXA — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2019

Did Hunter Biden know about this scheme? Or does that even matter, since he received the funds? Did daddy VP Biden know? Seems he was all tangled up in Ukraine’s affairs as “point man” for Obama.

There’s more. Remember Democrats’ “star impeachment witness,” former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch? Giuliani says she perjured herself when testifying under oath…twice:

Witness Yuri Lutsenko, inheritor of Shokin’s office: Records proving Amb Yovanovitch perjured herself at least twice. Doc’s showing she was denying visas to witnesses who could prove Biden & Dem corruption. Clear doc proof of money laundering by Burisma & Biden’s. pic.twitter.com/uHwa6PorLB — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2019

Giuliani concludes — for now:

Dem’s impeachment for innocent conduct is intended to obstruct the below investigations of Obama-era corruption: – Billions of laundered $

– Billions, mostly US $, widely misused

– Extortion

– Bribery

– DNC collusion w/ Ukraine to destroy candidate Trump Much more to come. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2019

This is just the tip of the iceberg folks.

We hope you took a good look at this intel.

Again, it is completely mind boggling.

Giuliani

Portions of this article originally appeared at The National Sentinel and was republished with permission.

*Some edits have been made.

