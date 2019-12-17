Rudy Giuliani drops bombshells revealing massive Ukrainian money-laundering operation involving Bidens, energy company Burisma

(Natural News) Earlier this month, presidential lawyer Rudy Giuliani traveled to Ukraine to continue his investigation into alleged criminal corruption allegedly involving officials from that country as well as some Americans.

As The National Sentinel reported, Giuliani had uncovered information provided to him by Ukrainian officials who offered up six criminal cases involving Joe and Hunter Biden, including “money laundering.”

In addition:

— One Ukrainian official produced official communiques and documents he says proves that Obama’s U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine and ‘impeachment witness’ Maria Yovanovich perjured herself during her hearing;

— Another, Victor Shokin, the former Ukrainian prosecutor general, described how then-President Petro Poroshenko came into his office and told him he’d better stop investigating Hunter Biden or the country would lose a billion dollars in aid, as Joe Biden threatened (Shokin was fired).

Also, Giuliani said Ukrainian officials had opened up scores of inquiries into possible misallocation of U.S. funds in Ukraine, with the U.S. Embassy’s involvement.

On Sunday, as The Gateway Pundit noted further, Giuliani — in a series of tweets — laid out additional details about what he claims to have found while trolling for corruption in a country former Vice President Joe Biden threatened and abused as “point man” for the Obama administration.

In particular, Giuliani said he had uncovered evidence of a Democrat-deep state-media complex of scandal and obfuscation he said he “has garnered through hundreds of hours of research.”

“In my next thread of tweets I will be sharing some of the evidence I have garnered through hundreds of hours of research. Turn notifications on & stay tuned,” he said. (Related: Scandal: Joe Biden’s son Hunter landed sweet big money deals in Ukraine while VP dad was threatening its government.)

Corruption throughout eastern Europe?

In addition to his Ukraine travels, Giuliani also went to Hungary, as One America News Network, which sent a correspondent with the former NYC mayor and federal prosecutor, reported.

Budapest-Kiev-Vienna. Tracking down Ukrainian witnesses we collected hrs of testimony, documents, and stunning revelations. Seems Dem impeachment set loose a chaos from which they are unlikely to recover. If our FBI decides to act, that is…@OANN – https://t.co/toyTU1RPtw pic.twitter.com/YdQDU4FZbT — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) December 8, 2019

Giuliani also dropped this massive bombshell: He said that Shokin, who was fired after Joe Biden threatened the Ukrainian government with a loss of $1 billion in aid — even as Russia was taking the Crimea and launching a proxy war in the country’s east — was poisoned and nearly died.

“Shokin holds documents proving money laundering by Burisma & Biden’s,” Giuliani said in a series of tweets. “Shokin’s medical records show he was poisoned, died twice, and was revived.”

“All of a sudden Shokin gets this communique from Latvia that shows a $16 million laundering transaction — classic laundering transaction,” Giuliani told Steve Bannon’s “War Room” program.

“It goes from Ukraine, to Latvia, it’s disguised as a loan to another company to ‘Wirelogic’ I believe — it then goes to Cyprus, gets disguised as another loan — this is called ‘Digitech’ then it’s dispersed as payment as board fees,” he added.

Giuliani added, “Now you don’t make two loans to make board fees unless you’re laundering the money. $3 million gets to Hunter Biden in that way.”

“That is a straight out violation of a money laundering statute,” he said.

Giuliani also sat for an interview with OANN’s Chanel Rion.

Witness Viktor Shokin: Holds doc’s proving money laundering by Burisma & Biden’s. Fired due to VP Biden’s threat not to release $1B in vital US aid. Shokin’s med records show he was poisoned, died twice, and was revived. Lots of heads will roll in Ukraine if this opens up. pic.twitter.com/1W1OgkumXA — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2019

In addition to Ukraine and Hungary, Giuliani also may have found some additional corruption in Romania. In October during an interview with Sean Hannity, the presidential lawyer told the audience to “watch” what happens involving that country.

As per Romania Insider:

Hunter Biden was involved in real estate business in Bucharest and allegedly tried to lobby in favor of local real estate tycoon Gabriel Popoviciu in 2017, before and after he was sentenced to jail in a high-profile corruption case…

The New York Times also reported that Hunter Biden not only was being paid a truck load of money to be a “board member” for Burisma, but he also “advised a Romanian businessman with ties to the United States, Gabriel Popoviciu.”

Looks like Giuliani keeps finding Biden-related corruption wherever he goes in Eastern Europe — which makes us believe this information has always been out there, if only we had a media interested in it.

Sources include:

NYTimes.com

TheGatewayPundit.com

TheNationalSentinel.com

from http://www.naturalnews.com/2019-12-17-rudy-giuliani-massive-ukrainian-money-laundering-operation.html