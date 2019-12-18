Rudy Giuliani Rips into Crooked Ambassador Yovanovitch: “I Forced Her Out Because She’s Corrupt – There’s Documented Evidence She Committed Perjury” (VIDEO)

InvestmentWatchBlog

I was confused enough why she was a star witness in the impeachment hearing when she wasn’t even working there at the time and had nothing to do with the call.

Even if you ignore Rudy’s evidence of perjury, we KNOW she broke the Geneva convention, upset a lot of Ukraine officials, tried to block some of Poroshenkos officials being ivestigated and even the Ukrainian President wanted her gone. In his own words – “Her attitude towards me was far from the best as she admired the previous President and she was on his· side. She would not accept me as a new President well enough.”

Why are we acting like she was some Saint?

MM

