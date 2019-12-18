Rudy Giuliani – “Yovanovitch needed to be removed for many reasons most critical she was denying visas to Ukrainians who wanted to come to US and explain Dem corruption in Ukraine. She was OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE and that’s not the only thing she was doing. She at minimum enabled Ukrainian collusion.”

InvestmentWatchBlog

[embedded content]

“Trump was simply asking new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — in a July phone call — to investigate crimes at the “highest levels” of both Kiev and Washington,” Rudy Giuliani, a personal attorney for President Trump, told Laura Ingraham on “The Ingraham Angle.”

“So, he is being impeached for doing the right thing as president of the United States,” he said.

Giuliani told Laura Ingraham on “The Ingraham Angle” that he helped forced out Yovanovitch because she was corrupt and obstructing the investigation into Ukraine and the Bidens.

Dem’s impeachment for innocent conduct is intended to obstruct the below investigations of Obama-era corruption: – Billions of laundered $

– Billions, mostly US $, widely misused

– Extortion

– Bribery

– DNC collusion w/ Ukraine to destroy candidate Trump Much more to come. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2019

Yovanovitch needed to be removed for many reasons most critical she was denying visas to Ukrainians who wanted to come to US and explain Dem corruption in Ukraine. She was OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE and that’s not the only thing she was doing. She at minimum enabled Ukrainian collusion. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 17, 2019

saraacarter.com/rudy-giuliani-yovanovitch-was-part-of-cover-up-she-had-to-be-ousted/

