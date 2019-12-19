Runet law developed to prevent cutting Russia from Internet — Putin

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The law on reliable operation of the Russian Internet segment [Runet] is aimed at preventing the possibility of cutting Russia from the Internet, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his annual news conference on Thursday.

“Free Internet and sovereign Internet — these notions do not contradict each other. The law you have mentioned is aimed only at preventing adverse consequences of global disconnection from the global network, which is largely controlled from abroad. This is the point, this is what sovereignty is — to have our resources that can be turned on so that we would not be cut from the Internet,” he said.

from https://tass.com/politics/1101241