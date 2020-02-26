Rush Limbaugh makes obvious point that Wuhan coronavirus might have been a Chinese bioweapon that escaped from the lab

(Natural News) Long-time listeners of conservative talk radio legend Rush Limbaugh know that he doesn’t deal in tinfoil hat conspiracy theories, so when he offers what might seem as a ‘non-linear’ or non-traditional take on an issue of the day, it’s head-turning.

Most Americans may not have given the Wuhan coronavirus much thought before this week — before the virus hit American shores. But some of those who have been tracking the outbreak since December, when it first appeared in China, have wondered whether it could have been some sort of biological weapon that the People’s Liberation Army was developing.

And earlier this week, Limbaugh echoed similar sentiments.

“It’s a respiratory system virus. It probably is a ChiCom laboratory experiment that is in the process of being weaponized. All superpower nations weaponize bioweapons. They experiment with them. The Russians, for example, have weaponized fentanyl,” he said.

But in any event, his comments about it being a potential bioweapon are not the first. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), thinks so too, and for that he is being mocked by the very same mainstream media that lied about the “Trump-Russia collusion” hoax for nearly three years.

Specifically, Cotton suggested that the virus originated in China’s only BioLevel 4 research facility — which just happens to be in Wuhan City, the epicenter of the outbreak. And furthermore, Cotton has never said there is 100 percent proof the virus is a bioweapon.

Failing to ask this question is the real conspiracy

“We don’t have evidence that this disease originated there,” he said during a recent interview on Fox News, the New York Times reported, “but because of China’s duplicity and dishonesty from the beginning, we need to at least ask the question to see what the evidence says, and China right now is not giving evidence on that question at all.”

Mind you, Cotton is a Harvard-educated lawyer and U.S. Army infantry officer with combat experience. He’s not a kook, he’s not a conspiracy theorist, and he’s not some wild-eyed lunatic.

The Times jeered:

Mr. Cotton later walked back the idea that the coronavirus was a Chinese bioweapon run amok. But it is the sort of tale that resonates with an expanding chorus of voices in Washington who see China as a growing Soviet-level threat to the United States, echoing the anti-Communist thinking of the Cold War era. Right-wing media outlets fan the anger.

This, from a newspaper that, again, ‘fanned’ the BS hoax that Moscow and Donald Trump “colluded to steal the election from Hillary Clinton” — for two-plus years. And it was the same paper that repeatedly told readers former special counsel Robert Mueller ‘had proof’ of that hoax — when at the end of his probe, his report said specifically that there was “no evidence” to support the claim.

What’s really interesting here is that “mainstream media” outlets like the Times, CNN, The Washington Post, USA Today and others make wild claims about President Trump, and members of his administration, based on less empirical evidence. At least in the case of Cotton and Limbaugh, there is enough circumstantial evidence to warrant suspicions and ask the question: Did the novel coronavirus (as in, this is the first time its been seen) originate from the only lab in China capable of dealing with/handling this type of biohazard?

The people who dismiss the question out of hand are the real conspirators.

Sources include:

NYTimes.com

TheNationalSentinel.com

from http://www.naturalnews.com/2020-02-26-rush-limbaugh-makes-obvious-point-coronavirus-bioweapon.html