Russia ♥ Nagorno-Karabakh conflict; Brenda Shaffer (@ProfBShaffer)

Brenda Shaffer, Georgetown University, in re: Armenia and Azerbaijan have been consistenltly in confrontation over Nagorno-Karabakh since Christmas 1991, when Armenia invaded it. Twenty-nine years. At the Munich Security Conference, Pashinyian and Aliyev sat on the same stage with a coordinator between them to discuss matters, including Nagorno-Karabakh.

Does Armenia want a resolution? In Azerbaijan, many people whose homes were invaded and parents were killed; all still remembered as though it was yesterday. The Armenian expulsion of inhabitants, over 700,000 people were displaced and dishomed. Largest such population in Europe since WWII. Azerbaijan rather naively believed that the “international system” would clear it up. Meanwhile, the status quo is good for Russia, which currently has leverage over both countries; and the conflict is too small for the US to intervene actively.

If Armenia had regional options, such as trade with Turkey or Azerbaijan, then Armenia could somewhat lighten Russian control over it. The Caucasus (Georgia, Armenia), Ukraine and Moldova are the only states neither in nor out of Russian control; the only ones sort of up for grabs by Russia or the West. Even if Armenia wanted to resolve it, it’s not clear how much Russia would allow.

Even in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, there’s never been a taboo of the two sides’ meeting each other.

Tural Ganjaliyev, Member of Parliament representing Khankendi District of Nagorno-Karabakh

