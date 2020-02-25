Russia 24 launches “we remember them all” project for 75th victory anniversary

This is happening now!

RiaNovosti

MOSCOW, Feb 19 – RIA News. The Russia 24 television channel is launching the large-scale television project “Remember Everyone” on the year of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the broadcasting press service said.

From February 23 to May 8, 2020, every day, the TV channel will broadcast a digital memory board live. Within 76 days, around the clock, the names of 12,677,857 fighters will appear on the screen: 121,400 names per day, 6,070 per hour, 100 per minute. A digital memory board will be implemented thanks to a special hardware-software complex. It integrates a database – real surnames, first names, patronymics, ranks and positions of fighters – into the graphic design of the channel,” the press release said.

The main goal of the project, as the press service noted, is to remember all the heroes of the Victory regardless of rank, scale of achievement, and status of award, as well as to create a factual basis to counter attempts to falsify the history of the war.

“Memory of the People” – the Internet portal of documents about the Second World War – was created in 2007 by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. In 2008, the project was awarded the CNews AWARDS Prize as the most socially significant IT project:

For the creation of a generalized electronic data bank of Soviet soldiers who died and went missing during the years of World War II and in the post-war period. The system is called Memorial.

“Memory of the People” is the world’s largest open-access information resource, filled with all the documents available in the military archives on the progress and results of the main military operations, feats and awards of all the soldiers of the Great Patriotic War. The resource database contains official information on 12,677,857 military personnel who died and went missing during the Great Patriotic War.

