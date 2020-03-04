Russia accuses Turkey of merging observation posts with terrorists

almasdarnews.com

Observation posts of the Turkish forces in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone were located in the fortified areas of terrorist groups and practically merged with them, official spokesman for the RUssian Defense Ministry Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Wednesday.

Konashenkov reminded that in accordance with the Sochi agreements from September 2018, Turkey pledged to oust terrorists with their heavy artillery for 15-20 km from the Idlib zone. However, instead, terrorist groups Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (also known as Jebhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia), Islamic Party of Turkestan (banned in Russia) and Hurras al-Din have been ousting militants from the “moderate opposition” to the Turkish border in the north for the last 18 months, he added.

“Fortified areas of terrorists have practically merged with Turkish observation posts set up in accordance with the agreement,” Konashenkov noted.

Shellings of Hmeymim Airbase

Russian air base in Hmeymim and Syrian cities have been subjected to daily shellings by militants because Turkey had not fulfilled its commitments on establishing a demilitarized area in the Idlib de-escalation zone, official spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Wednesday.

“Attacks and massive artillery shellings of neighboring peaceful settlements and of the Russian air base Hmeymim have turned from sporadic into daily,” Konashenkov said.

At the end of February, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said that eight terrorist attacks with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles have been staged at Hmeymim since January 9.

Source: TASS

