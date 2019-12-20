Russia and China Discuss Teaming Up to Land on Moon (Russian TV News)

Today the prime ministers of Russia and China discussed breakthrough areas, which include joint exploration of the moon. The Saint Petersburg meeting between Dmitry Medvedev and Li Keqiang resulted in dozens of agreements being signed.

Here’s a report by Salima Zarif.

Low-flying clouds, 10ºC (50ºF), and rain, but Li Keqiang still finds this typical Saint Petersburg fall fascinating. He’s gesturing so actively that his bodyguard doesn’t know where to hold his umbrella.

This isn’t the first time that Dmitry Medvedev and Li Keqiang have held talks in Strelna. They meet each year, and Konstantin Palace is one of the regular venues. The mechanism of regular meetings between the Russian and Chinese government leaders was launched in 1996 and have been held every year since. This is the 24th meeting. Comparing positions once a year in the main areas of our cooperation is a Russian-Chinese tradition.

The visit on the eve of an important date – the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the establishment of the diplomatic connection between our countries. It happened on the following day.

Dmitry Medvedev : “After seven decades, Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation are at an all-time high and they’ve joined a new era. The next 70 years should be a breakthrough.”

It’s fueled by large-scale, joint projects. Being finished now are the Power of Siberia pipeline, the Nizhneleninskoye-Tongjiang railway bridge, and the Blagoveshchensk-Heihe highway bridge. Last year, the mutual commodity trade exceeded $100 billion for the first time.

Li Keqiang : “We need to raise our mutual commodity trade to $200 billion. In order to reach that goal, we need new steps. But for now, 70% of our commodity trade is in the energy sector, mainly oil and gas. We need a complex approach.”

Russian-Chinese dialogue is based on equality, respect, and mutual benefit. And the result is always concrete. This time, almost a couple dozen documents. Here, an agreement on a joint pharmaceutical enterprise is being made. And here – on cooperative moon expeditions.

Dmitry Medvedev : “Russia and China plan to examine the surface of the moon, work in the field of deep space, create a united data center based on the data from these expeditions.”

Both countries’ ministries of agriculture are signing a memorandum on cooperation. Russian producers are actively entering the Chinese market. They export frozen poultry, raw milk, soy, and even rice.

Successful cooperation is seen in other spheres. A united university has been opened in Shenzhen.

Tatyana Golikova, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia : “The university presents two diplomas – a Moscow State University diploma and a Beijing Polytechnic University diploma. We really hope that this university will soon become a global leader.”

It looks as if the main building of MSU was transferred from Sparrow Hills to Shenzhen. The university, based on Russia’s best education programs, graduates specialists who are ready to take an active part in realizing the two countries’ economic projects, especially those that are being discussed today in Saint Petersburg.