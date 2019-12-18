Russia And Laos Start Active Phase Of First Ever Joint Military Drill (Video)

southfront.org

On December 10, Russia and Laos launched their first-ever joint military exercise involving more than 500 soldiers from both countries and numerous tanks. On December 18, the Russian Defense Ministry released a video showing an active phase of the drill.

The nine-day drill Laros 2019 is being held at the Ban Peng training ground in Laos. The development is sign of the strengthening military ties between Russia and Laos amid the growth of Russia as an important power in Southeast Asia.

