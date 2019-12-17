Russia and Syria Hold Joint Naval Exercises off Israeli Coast

VeteransToday

Pravda: For the first time in history, the naval forces of Russia and Syria hold joint military exercises in the Mediterranean Sea with the aim of enhancing cooperation in the fight against terrorism

The maneuvers will be attended by 10 ships and more than 2,000 Russian and Syrian troops.

“Tactical groups of ships of the Russian Navy and the Syrian Arab Republic will conduct joint maneuvers at sea. And on the shore, security and defense units will work out issues of combating unmanned aerial vehicles and illegal armed groups,” Rear Admiral Alexander Yuldashev explained.

Russia helps Syria fight terrorists

Rear Admiral also noted that the exercises are aimed at developing cooperation between Russian and Syrian forces in the fight against international terrorism.

The exercises will involve Russian aircraft from the Khmeimim airbase in the Syrian province of Latakia, missile boats of the Syrian Navy and mine defense warships.

Since 2015, the Russian military has been assisting the Syrian army in the fight against terrorist groups fighting to overthrow the government of Damascus.

As part of its anti-terrorism mission, Moscow deployed warships at the Syrian naval base of Tartus and fighters at the Khmeimim air base.

Due to Russian assistance, Damascus managed to regain almost all of the Syrian territories captured by militants in 2011.



Читайте больше на https://www.pravda.ru/news/world/1460293-voennye_ucheniya/

