Russia, Belarus premiers discuss cooperation within Union State

MOSCOW, December 18./TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Rumas discussed in a phone call on Wednesday integration within the framework of the Union State, the press service of the Russian government reports.

“Medvedev and Rumas looked into Russian-Belarusian integration cooperation within the framework of the Union State, as well as into certain issues of cooperation in the energy sector,” the report said. The prime ministers agreed to continue contacts.

“Sergei Rumas and Dmitry Medvedev agreed to inform the presidents of Belarus and Russia before their meeting in St. Petersburg on December 20 of the results of the agreements achieved within the framework of negotiations between (Belarusian Economics Minister) Dmitry Krutoi and (Russian Economic Development Minister) Maxim Oreshkin,” Belarusian prime minister’s Spokesperson Alexandra Isayeva wrote on her Facebook page.

The phone call was initiated by the Belarusian side two days ahead of the talks between the Russian and Belarusian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko.

The presidents plan to discuss further integration of the two countries’ economies within the framework of the Union State.

On December 7, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko met in Sochi to discuss ways of further integration between Moscow and Minsk. The two leaders agreed to continue their dialogue on the issue on December 20.

The Treaty on the Establishment of the Union State of Russia and Belarus signed by the Russian and Belarusian presidents on December 8, 1999, entered into force on January 26, 2000. Work is currently in progress on a program to deepen the integration of Russia and Belarus.

from https://tass.com/politics/1100777