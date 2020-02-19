Russia blocks access to several foreign mail services after wave of bomb threats

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Russia has blocked access to four foreign mail services used to send out bomb threats at various facilities, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) informed TASS on Wednesday.

According to the FSB Public Relations Center, “starting January 29, 2020, in accordance with Russian law, access to Protonmail.com (Switzerland) has been blocked, as it was used starting January 24 to send out bomb threats to judicial bodies of power in four Russian regions.”

“All threats were confirmed false. For the same reason, access to foreign mail services Startmail.com, Guerrillamail.com and Cock.li has been blocked as well,” the FSB stated.

from https://tass.com/society/1122025