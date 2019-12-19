Russia bypasses US and Canada in terms of wheat exports, Putin says

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is pleased that in recent years Russia has evolved from a major buyer of grain to a major exporter.

“The Soviet Union has always been a buyer of grain, we were one of the largest buyers of grain and wheat. I would like to remind you that now Russia is the largest supplier of wheat to the world market, the number one,” Putin said at his traditional annual news conference on Thursday.

from https://tass.com/economy/1100957