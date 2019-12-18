Russia calls on Japan to prevent incidents involving fishermen — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Moscow calls on Tokyo to ensure the implementation of bilateral agreements and prevent incidents involving fishermen, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing, commenting on the detention of Japanese fishing boats off the coast of the Kuril Islands.

“We would like to point out that the agreement [on some matters of cooperation in the field of fishing operations for marine living resources] has been in effect for 20 years. However, such violations continue to mar its implementation. We call on Japan to take the necessary effective measures to abide by the agreement,” the Russian diplomat noted.

from https://tass.com/politics/1100625