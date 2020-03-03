Russia completing work on new reconnaissance satellite

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. The work on creating the Pion-NKS satellite as an integral part of the Liana radio-electronic reconnaissance system is at its final stage, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

“The Defense Ministry continues its work on creating and maintaining the orbital grouping of military satellites. In December last year, we approved the schedule of completing the work on the Pion-NKS. The timeframe of its launch largely depends on enterprises that are the developers of space rocketry,” the defense minister said at a conference call.

The conference call will hear “the reports on what the Berg Radio-Technical Institute and the Arsenal Design Bureau are doing to implement the mapped-out plans,” Shoigu said.