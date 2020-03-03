Russia creating balance in Middle East settlement, Hamas official says

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. Russia’s efforts to iron out the Palestinian-Israeli conflict create balance in the region, Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh told a meeting with Konstantin Kosachev, who heads the Russian Federation Council’s Foreign Affairs Committee.

“Russia is the country that is creating the balance of forces in the region. It has become a sort of a counterbalance to US-Israeli policy,” Haniyeh stressed.