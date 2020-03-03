Russia creating balance in Middle East settlement, Hamas official says
MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. Russia’s efforts to iron out the Palestinian-Israeli conflict create balance in the region, Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh told a meeting with Konstantin Kosachev, who heads the Russian Federation Council’s Foreign Affairs Committee.
“Russia is the country that is creating the balance of forces in the region. It has become a sort of a counterbalance to US-Israeli policy,” Haniyeh stressed.
“We want to highlight Russia’s central role in the region, in solving the Palestinian conflict,” the Hamas official noted. “We appreciate the position of Russia, which strongly rejects US labeling Hamas movement as a terror group.”
On Monday, Haniyeh discussed the Middle East settlement with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Presidential Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov.
from https://tass.com/world/1126069