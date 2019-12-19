Russia delivers over 5,300 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Donbass in 2019

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Truck convoys of the Russian emergencies ministry delivered over 5,300 tonnes of humanitarian cargo to residents of conflict-hit areas in eastern Ukraine, the ministry’s press service said on Thursday.

“In 2019, vehicle convoys of the Russian emergencies ministry delivered over 5,300 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the Donetsk and Lugansk regions,” the press service said.

from https://tass.com/society/1100833

