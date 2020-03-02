almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – The Russian military has deployed to the strategic city of Saraqib after the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) took control of the area earlier today.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, their military police have deployed to Saraqib to ensure the security of the city, which may cause friction with their Turkish partners.

The move by the Russian military will likely block the Turkish forces from launching attacks against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) inside the city and its surroundings.

Turkey and Russia have a non-aggression pact in Syria and the arrival of the Russian military forces in Saraqib will ensure that if the militants do launch an attack to capture the city, they will be without support from the Turkish allies.

from https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/russia-deploys-military-to-saraqib-in-clear-message-to-turkey/