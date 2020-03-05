Russia does its utmost to create conditions for young specialists, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov believes that young people’s decision to leave Russia to seek employment in other countries should be regarded as “routine rotation,” because mobility is a quality inherent in any country’s youth.

As he answered media questions on Thursday, Peskov commented on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remark in an interview to TASS the authorities would do their utmost for creating conditions in which good specialists would be able to display their potential to the maximum extent. While speaking about the measures the authorities were taking in order to retain good specialists Peskov mentioned “promotion of a friendly environment where businesses create new jobs, the implementation of a program for supporting small and medium businesses that should constitute the backbone of the economy, the way it should be in a sound economy, the development of different programs and grants, programs to support young talent, scientists and grants for the laboratories where some scientists return.”

“Those who have preferred to spend a while working abroad have an opportunity to return home,” Peskov said, adding that many Russians who at a certain point had left the country to take jobs abroad were now returning.

“Some young people in all countries around the world wish to go elsewhere, while others prefer to stay. If some young people leave, this should not be interpreted in negative terms. Some go, while others return,” Peskov said.

He recalled Putin’s remark people were looking for places where conditions were better.

“At some point a particular place, a particular country offers better conditions for certain specialists. But then it turns out that some people find it more reasonable to return to Russia,” Peskov said. In his opinion, “this is a routine rotation and it happens in absolutely all countries around the world.”

This is precisely why Putin emphasized the task of ensuring the most lucrative conditions in Russia in different fields.

Peskov pointed out that using Soviet methods in modern Russia to retain young people was impossible. He is certain that in Russia there are very many young talented people that might be put on the same footing with US businessman Elon Musk.

from https://tass.com/society/1127027