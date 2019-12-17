Russia expands list of sanctioned Ukrainians

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has expanded the list of Ukrainian citizens on whom special economic measures are imposed by Russia, as per the government order of December 16 published on the official legal information website.

According to the document, nine more people were included in the list, while two Ukrainians were removed. Therefore, now around 570 people are under sanctions.

On November 1, 2018, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed a government order implementing a presidential decree aimed at introducing “economic restrictions following Ukraine’s unfriendly actions towards Russian individuals and companies.” The document slaps restrictions on 322 Ukrainian individuals and 68 companies. The measures against individuals include blocking of non-cash funds, uncertified securities and property in Russia and a ban on the withdrawal of capital from Russia.

In December 2018, the initial list was expanded. The prime minister then clarified that “it is done to protect the interests of the Russian state, companies and Russian citizens.”

Ban on Ukrainian imports to Russia

The Russian government has expanded the list of Ukrainian goods, which are banned for import to Russia. The relevant decree has been published on the official legal information website.

According to the decree, the goods banned for import include cornstarch, glucose and fructose, medical air ducts, tubes, heating pads, catheters, hemostatic tourniquets, and a number of other medical devices. The ban also applies to radiators, central heating boilers and parts of liquid pumps. The list of products which are prohibited for export from Russia to Ukraine is supplemented by recyclable paper or cardboard (waste paper and related waste).