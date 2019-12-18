Russia expects several thousand guests from India for 2020 UEFA Euro Cup matches

Russia hosted its first-ever FIFA World Cup in 2018, which kicked off in Moscow with a remarkable opening show at Luzhniki Stadium on the evening of June 14 and ended with a spectacular final match, played also at the Luzhniki Stadium, where France confidently defeated Croatia 4-2 to win the much-coveted World Cup Trophy.

NEW DELHI, December 18. /TASS/. Several thousand football fans from India are expected to visit Russia next year for matches of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, Eduard Latypov, the president of the Russian national football team fans club, told TASS on Wednesday.

“I believe that we should expect again several thousand Indian fans for the European Championship matches, which will be played in Saint Petersburg as well,” Latypov said.

He said that although cricket “is the sport number one” in India, there is also plenty of football fans in the country.

“I have surfed on purpose through television sports channels in India,” Latypov said. “Eight out of ten sports channels were broadcasting cricket games, one was broadcasting field hockey, but one was broadcasting football.”

The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup will be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark).

St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup. The newly-built football arena in St. Petersburg hosted the opening and final matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and also served as one of 12 stadiums across the country hosting matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

A decision to hold the 2020 Euro Cup, which will be celebrating its 60th anniversary that year, in various European countries instead of in one or two hosting countries was made at the UEFA Executive Committee’s meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on December 6, 2012.

The Final Draw for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup was held on November 30 in the Romanian capital of Bucharest. Twenty-four national football teams, which have cleared the qualifications round, were divided into six groups with four teams in each. Russia was placed in Group B, and will play against Belgium (in St. Petersburg on June 13), Finland (in St. Petersburg on June 17) and Denmark (in Copenhagen on June 22).