Russia helps Syria counter West’s economic blockade, envoy says

NIZHNEVARTOVSK, February 18. /TASS/. Russia and Syria have been taking steps to counter the republic’s economic blockade imposed by Western powers, Syria’s Ambassador to Moscow Riyad Haddad told a forum in Nizhnevartovsk, west-central Russia, on Tuesday.

“It’s noteworthy that Russia is jointly with the Syrians fighting economic blockade imposed by Western powers and is also providing our people with all kinds of support and humanitarian assistance,” the Syrian diplomat told a plenary session of the third international youth scientific and practical forum, “The Oil Capital.”

The ambassador also expressed gratitude to the Russian leadership, President Vladimir Putin and the Russian military, who fought together with Syrian troops.

Friendship and cooperation between two countries “are of historic nature and have been developing since Syria proclaimed independence.” “These relations strengthened and were cultivated over several decades and Russia proved that it is a sincere and reliable ally by providing Syria and its people with the necessary support in the war on terror,” Haddad stressed.

The third international youth scientific and practical forum, “The Oil Capital,” is held in Nizhnevartovsk on February 18-19. The forum is dedicated to the 90th anniversary since establishing the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region – Yugra, extracting the 12 billionth tonne of oil and the 55th anniversary of discovering the Samotlorsky oil field. The participants discuss rational use of natural resources, technologies of safe production, digital transformation of oil and gas extracting sector and synergy of universities and fuel and energy companies.

from https://tass.com/world/1121177