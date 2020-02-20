Russia is concerned about clashes in Donbass, says diplomat

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Russia is deeply concerned about armed clashes near the line of engagement in the Donbass region, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters at a press briefing on Thursday.

“We are deeply concerned about reports on shootouts on the line of contact in Donbass. According to the information provided by Lugansk’s representatives to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination, the situation near the disengagement area in the inhabited community of Zolotoye escalated dramatically on February 18. The Ukrainian armed forces opened intensive fire from various mortar systems. The attack was repelled by the LPR [Lugansk People’s Republic] People’s Militia,” the diplomat said. “It is indicative that this provocation occurred ahead of a UN Security Council meeting, which was dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the signing of the Minsk agreements.”

“We expect this incident to be considered at the next meeting of the Contact Group in Minsk on February 26,” the diplomat added.