Russia laying groundwork so nobody dares fight against it, says Putin

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Russia is not going to fight against anyone and it is laying the groundwork so that other countries, too, will not have the slightest urge to unleash an armed conflict with Moscow, President Vladimir Putin has said.

“We are not going to fight against anyone. We are going to create conditions so that nobody wants to fight against us,” Putin told TASS in an interview for the project entitled “20 Questions with Vladimir Putin”.

from https://tass.com/politics/1125431