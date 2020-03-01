Russia making every effort to fight coronavirus, situation under control – Putin

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. Russia is doing its utmost to combat coronavirus and the situation is under control in general, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a meeting at Vnukovo airport’s government terminal on Sunday.

“Russia is making every effort to fight this dangerous disease, all necessary measures have been taken. I hope they will be effective,” the Russian president said. “The situation is under control in general,” he noted.

According to the Russian leader, the negative consequences of coronavirus affect the entire system of global economic ties. “As far as the coronavirus outbreak’s economic impact is concerned, we need to look especially at how to respond to what is happening,” Putin said.

“Here the negative aftermath is already seen, it effects the entire system of global economic relations and almost all states, given that today economies are highly interdependent and interconnected.”

Putin noted that at this meeting with the heads of major oil and gas companies he planned to hear recommendations how to respond to the developments on global raw materials markets amid the coronavirus.

The meeting is attended by First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov, who oversees fuel and energy issues in the government, Chair of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Gazprom Neft CEO Alexander Dyukov, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, Energy Minister Alexander Novak, Surgutneftegaz CEO Vladimir Bogdanov and Tatneft CEO Nail Maganov.

from https://tass.com/society/1125265