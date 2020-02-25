Russia nominates its candidate for UN Human Rights Council

GENEVA, February 25. /TASS/. Russia is ready to do its utmost for a collective search for consensus and non-confrontational approaches in the UN Human Rights Council’s activity and nominates its candidate at this body for the three coming years, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the HRC’s 43rd session.

“The discussions on human rights should be representative and pluralistic,” Lavrov said. “To this aim, Russia has nominated its candidate to be elected to the HRC for 2021-2023. I want to assure you that we will make every effort to promote collective principles of its [Human Rights Council’s — TASS] activity with the goal of developing consensus approaches and renouncing confrontation.”

Russia’s top diplomat noted that “modern challenges and threats were of a global and transborder nature.” “In order to successfully deal with them, it’s important to enhance current multilateral institutions, support the atmosphere of trust and mutual understanding in interstate relations and scrap double standards,” Lavrov stated.

Russia views the HRC as a key tool aimed at “ensuring constructive, non-politicized multilateral dialogue based on universally agreed and generally accepted criteria,” he noted. “It’s futile to impose on anyone the values reflecting public morals of a narrow group of states, no matter how highly this group thinks of itself,” Lavrov underscored.