Russia optimistic about future of relations with EU

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Russia is optimistic about the future of relations with the EU, hoping that common sense will prevail and the sides will understand that there is no alternative to mutually beneficial cooperation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during Wednesday’s briefing.

According to her, the relations between Russia and the EU “are going through a very difficult period.” “However, we are optimistic about the future of these relations and we do not lose hope that Europeans will return to common sense and pragmatism, as they are prone to do, and that they will understand that there is no alternative to mutually beneficial relations in the modern multipolar, highly competitive yet unsafe world,” the diplomat noted.

The diplomat noted that 30 years ago, the Soviet Union signed an agreement on economic cooperation with the European Economic Community and the European Atomic Energy Community. “This was the starting point in establishing official relations between Russia and the EU,” she stressed.

from https://tass.com/politics/1100585